Brigham Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $42.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The mineral and royalty interests company posted revenue of $90.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.1 million.

