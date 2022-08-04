ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lionsgate Chief Says Company Boasts Better Library Than MGM While Talking Up Acquisition Potential

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14P4QP_0h5LmTTa00

Click here to read the full article.

Subscriber growth at Starz lifted shares of Lionsgate in after-hours trading, giving investors optimism that the media company will be able to demand top dollar when it finalizes plans to sell off its cable and streaming arm. Streaming subscribers jumped to 26.3 million worldwide, a 57% year-over-year increase.

On an earnings call, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said that potential buyers are also interested in the company’s film studio, suggesting that Amazon’s $8.5 billion purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer had made Lionsgate a more attractive target.

“Our library is newer, fresher than the MGM library,” Feltheimer said.

His remarks came as Lionsgate saw a dip in revenue for the most recent fiscal quarter, dropping from $901.2 million to $893.9 million. Losses also widened at the company, increasing from $45.4 million to $119 million.

Motion picture segment revenue decreased 4% to $278.8 million.  However, profits increased 14% to $50.5 million because fewer wide release theatrical films in the quarter meant that Lionsgate didn’t spend as much on marketing. Television production revenue climbed 12% to $432.3 million, compared to $386.1 million in the prior year quarter, while segment profits increased five-fold to $19.6 million.

On the earnings call, Feltheimer said that the studio has started production on its Hunger Games prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” and talked up “John Wick: Chapter Four,” another installment in the revenge and retribution franchise that will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. On the television side of its business, Lionsgate has found success with “Ghosts,” “Home Economics” and “Julia,” Feltheimer said.

The Lionsgate chief did sound a note of warning even as he positioned Lionsgate as an attractive acquisition target.

“We’re cognizant of the headwinds in today’s business environment,” he said. “The economic uncertainty does make it harder to forecast our business. The pandemic has gone on longer than expected and continues to add cost. There are growing pains in the streaming world and aging pains in the linear legacy businesses. In response, we’re taking steps to conserve capital, keep our balance sheet strong, streamline operations and mitigate risk while we continue to do what we do best: create great content & franchises that build our most important long-term asset, our world-class library.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sony Pictures Television-Backed Independent Film Trust Launches Second U.S.-U.K. Co-Production Diversity Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Independent Film Trust (IFT) has launched its second transatlantic “Creative Corridor” co-production initiative to increase screenwriter diversity in film and television. The Creative Corridor program will unite seven U.S. writers of color and seven U.K. writers of color to explore collaboration across both territories. As well as networking, the program will give participants the opportunity to practise pitching, attend masterclasses with industry leaders and develop their commercial expertise. 2021’s Creative Corridor program saw 90% of the projects considered for further development by major entities and 4 writers gain agency representation. The second iteration of the program,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Twisted Metal’ on the Roster as Australia’s Stan Renews Sony Pictures Television Supply Deal

Click here to read the full article. Australian streaming platform Stan has signed a renewed and expanded content supply deal with Sony Pictures Television. The company described the deal as: “a major new multi-year strategic content partnership with Sony Pictures Television, securing Stan a brand-new exclusive slate of first-run premium scripted drama. The expanded partnership will see the extension of hit Stan exclusives and will also bring an extensive catalogue of iconic Sony Pictures Television series and global blockbuster films to Stan.” The deal follows previous agreements with Hollywood suppliers Lionsgate, MGM, NBCU and Paramount for first run premium scripted series. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’

Click here to read the full article. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a followup to the 2020 animated film “Scoob!,” the film isn’t quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first “Scoob!,” has revealed that the production is still recording the film’s score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” Cervone wrote in the...
MOVIES
knowtechie.com

HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be replaced by a new service

The HBO Max app as we know it is on its way out. There’s a new streaming app coming in the summer of 2023 that combines the app with Discovery Plus. This has been a change in the making since WarnerMedia merged with Discovery back in March, becoming Warner Bros Discovery. And Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the new app in an earnings call yesterday (thanks, Verge).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Kevin Smith Slams Warner Bros. for Axing ‘Batgirl’ but Still Releasing ‘The Flash’: ‘That Is Baffling’

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith spoke out against Warner Bros.’ axing of “Batgirl” during the latest episode of his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show. The filmmaker called it “an incredible bad look” for the studio to drop the rare comic book tentpole to be headlined by a Latina actor, especially when Warner Bros. is still moving forward on the release of its Ezra Miller-led tentpole “The Flash.” “It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina ‘Batgirl’ movie,” Smith said. “I don’t give a shit if the movie was absolute fucking dog shit – I guarantee you that...
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lionsgate#Media Company#Library#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mgm#Starz#Hunger Games
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance

Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy