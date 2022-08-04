Reinsurance Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $198 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $2.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.14 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

