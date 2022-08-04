ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Bulk Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $94.5 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $5.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.98 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $198.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $162.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGLE

