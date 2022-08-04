ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW

The Associated Press

Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $921 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

