Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW