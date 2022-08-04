MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most of this week, our weather will be unsettled. We have an upper-level disturbance over our region that’s going to hang out a few days. This feature, abundant moisture, and the heat of the day will all join forces to get showers & storms popping in our area each day. The best timing for rain will continue to be the afternoon & evenings, but isolated AM showers are possible on some days. Heavy rain can be expected with these storms, and the intensity may slow you down if you’re on the road when these downpours reach you. Make sure to take it slow while driving through storms, turn on your headlights, allow plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, and turn on your hazards if you’re driving through blinding rain so that the car behind you can see you. Rainfall estimates could get up to an inch daily (locally more).

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO