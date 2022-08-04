Read on www.wtok.com
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: horses helping special needs kids
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Nicholas Brooks went to a ranch to talk with a woman that rescued horses to help special needs kids. Kim Blanton has been around horses her whole life – taking care of them because they took care of her when she was going through a rough time.
WTOK-TV
Gov. Reeves, officials cut ribbon in celebration of Highway 49 expansion
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officials gathered to cut the ribbon in Richland on Monday and celebrate the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Governor Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive 7.5-mile infrastructure improvement project that began in 2017.
WTOK-TV
Greater Meridian Health Clinic reaches out during National Health Centers Week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic is celebrating National Health Centers Week. The agency offered free health screenings and care packages Monday at LOVE’s Kitchen. “We want to let the community know that we’re here,” said GMHC CEO Wilbert Jones. “We want to make sure that we...
WTOK-TV
Afternoon thunderstorms expected Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is the first full week of school for the start of the new school year. A very beautiful day is ahead, but you want to plan and prepare for the heat and some late afternoon storms. We are expecting a high near 90 degrees today. So, be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, and pack extra water bottles for the kids all week. The heat does stick around tomorrow also despite our high temperatures falling below average it is still important to practice heat safety tips.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board supports bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board announced its support for the $34 million Meridian school bond issue. The school bond election will be Tuesday, Aug. 9. Eight out of the 9 members read a prepared statement at a news conference Monday to show their support.
WTOK-TV
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Zy’Kerioun Brown is still searching for answers after the five-year-old was killed a year ago while lying on the couch in his own living room. The family held a gathering and balloon release in memory of Brown. “It’s good for the family...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public School District goes back to school
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -School bells are ringing, and halls are filling up with students in the Meridian School District. Students made their way to the classroom this morning as it was the first day of school. Backpacks, notebooks, and smiling faces are things a student must have as school gets...
WTOK-TV
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather continues for Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most of this week, our weather will be unsettled. We have an upper-level disturbance over our region that’s going to hang out a few days. This feature, abundant moisture, and the heat of the day will all join forces to get showers & storms popping in our area each day. The best timing for rain will continue to be the afternoon & evenings, but isolated AM showers are possible on some days. Heavy rain can be expected with these storms, and the intensity may slow you down if you’re on the road when these downpours reach you. Make sure to take it slow while driving through storms, turn on your headlights, allow plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, and turn on your hazards if you’re driving through blinding rain so that the car behind you can see you. Rainfall estimates could get up to an inch daily (locally more).
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
WTOK-TV
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss head into the 2022 season hoping to match last year’s historic 10-win season in 2021. It was the Rebels’ first 10-win regular season in the history of the football program. Ole Miss accomplished several highs last season as they won all seven home games for the first time in 29 years in finishing 11th in the final College Coaches Football Poll. Kiffin will have his hands full replacing 14 starters to fill several big holes on both sides of the ball. Kiffin has holes to fill in several spots, but his main focus is finding a quarterback. Ole Miss opens the season on September 3, as they will host Troy University.
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
WTOK-TV
Knights football returns to the Kingdom
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHSAA football has returned as schools are now holding their first practices of the week and one of those teams was West Lauderdale as the Knights finally returned to the Kingdom. The Knights had a successful season last year as they made it to the post...
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
WTOK-TV
Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man after a robbery occurred at a Dollar General in Kosciusko Saturday night. According to police, a man wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and black boots pointed a gun at store employees and proceeded to rob the business. The Kosciusko...
WTOK-TV
Ole Miss Football receives ranking in preseason Coaches Poll Top 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels football team has been named in the Top 25 for the second consecutive season, with rival school, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, missing out. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday, with the Rebels earning the No. 24 ranking.
