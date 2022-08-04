MN Lottery

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota school district is clashing with the teachers union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in...
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Ferries will receive $38 million from the Federal Highway Administration to improve its ferry service. Eight other Washington ferry providers — including the King County Department of Transportation — will receive around $4 million in federal money, totaling $42.4 million for the state, the Seattle Times reported. That’s more than double received in 2021, ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said in a statement.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump’s endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president’s criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday’s primary, with the winner advancing to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Trump derided Kleefisch as “a career politician and a political insider” during a rally for Michels in suburban Milwaukee on Friday night. He called her the “handpicked candidate of the failed establishment.” When asked at an early morning campaign stop Monday whether she had any comment on Trump’s criticisms, Kleefisch responded: “No thoughts that I can share.” The Michels campaign sent an email Monday casting the election as a fight between Trump backers and Republicans who oppose him.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully developed high quality, low carbon titanium mineral enrichment technologies, having upgraded ilmenite titanium minerals from the Titan Project in Tennessee into a high-grade titanium synthetic rutile product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005460/en/ IperionX Titan Project ilmenite (LHS) prior to conversion to low carbon, high grade synthetic rutile (RHS) (Photo: Business Wire)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier.
OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis in a Minneapolis suburb, according to authorities. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said the man was having mental health challenges early Sunday morning and threatened to harm his family and himself at a home in Otsego. Deputies were able to talk the man into going to the hospital for an evaluation, but while waiting for an ambulance the man ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, the sheriff’s office said. “He fled the home and ran into the neighborhood. Squads set up a perimeter and requested additional support from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter,” officials said in a statement.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said. No foul play is suspected, according to the statement. A cause of death was not provided. In late July, the department reported the death of James Patrick Wheeler, 91, at the Goose Creek Correctional Center. The department said he had been in its custody since 1993 and was serving a sentence in a murder case.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont voters will choose candidates Tuesday to fill a seat in the U.S. Senate that has been occupied since 1975 by retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, the last of Congress’s so-called Watergate babies, elected after the resignation of former President Richard Nixon. The...
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Marlow; a message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name. Officers were called to the Ohio neighborhood shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired and found four victims with gunshot wounds at multiple crime scenes, police said. The Dayton Daily News reported that the victims were found in two separate homes where they lived, near the home owned by Marlow’s parents.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Cara Mund, a former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018, plans to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent. Mund announced her candidacy Saturday and said she would start gathering the 1,000...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 2019 collision that killed seven members of a Marine motorcycle club would’ve happened even if the truck was in the middle of its lane because the lead biker was “headed in that direction,” a crash reconstruction expert said Monday on the final day of testimony in the truck driver’s trial. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, who faces negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Prosecutors have argued that Zhukovskyy, who had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine that day, repeatedly swerved back and forth before the head-on crash and told police he caused it. But a judge dismissed eight charges related to whether he was impaired, and his attorney blames the lead biker, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the truck while driving drunk. Testifying for the defense, William Howerton of Scientific Boston, Inc., was asked where the collision between Mazza’s motorcycle and Zhukovskyy’s truck occurred.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Frederick County will decertify the results of last month’s primary and reconvene this week to rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots because of a discrepancy attributed to human errors in ballot accounting, county and state elections officials announced Monday. The Frederick County Board of Elections discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots while preparing for a recount for the Democratic nomination for County Council District 3, the local and state board of elections said in a news release. The discovery led to a further review of the ballots cast in last month’s primary election. “The ongoing review indicates the discrepancy is due to human errors in ballot accounting that occurred during the mail-in and provisional canvassing process,” the state board of elections said Monday. “As a result of this discovery, a comprehensive review of ballot accounting documents is being performed.”
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump for the presidency was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP, including in Kentucky, which he easily carried twice. That influence was evident Saturday as Trump supporters held large “Trump Won” signs as people gathered for the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. The signs — promoting Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election — drew cheers from Republican faithful. The stump-style speaking at the picnic — shown on statewide TV — is a rite of passage for statewide candidates in Kentucky. The GOP gubernatorial hopefuls will face off for the party’s nomination next May.
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
OSTEGO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who threatened them with a knife early Sunday in Ostego, which is about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said the man had threatened to harm his family and himself before deputies arrived at a home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Initially the man agreed to go the hospital, but before an ambulance arrived he grabbed a knife and fled into the neighborhood. Deputies confronted the man in a backyard and tried to subdue him with their Tasers, but that wasn’t successful. The sheriff’s office said that when the man threatened the deputies with the knife, two deputies shot him. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Comments / 0