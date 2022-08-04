ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $18.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 49 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSBD

#Bdc#Business Markets Analysis#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Gsbd
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.75 to $90.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.73 to $96.65 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.89 a gallon. September heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.18 a gallon. September natural gas fell 47 cents to $7.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
