Goldman Sachs BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $18.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 49 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period.

