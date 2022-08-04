MasTec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 73 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period.

