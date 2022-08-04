Talos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Thursday reported earnings of $195.1 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.20 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $519.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO