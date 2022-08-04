Globalstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, will host its annual ENGAGE conference, September 19-22, 2022, at the Seattle Convention Center. Thousands of innovators from across the globe will hear from Smartsheet executives, special guests including McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Head of Commercial Technology Ed Green, and well-known brands like TIME and HP about platform updates, the power of Smartsheet and our vision for helping organizations amplify their impact, no matter the challenges they face. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005207/en/ “There’s a significant competitive advantage right now for companies who can create value within their organizations. To take advantage of this, individuals and teams need to quickly respond to change, create solutions that work, and scale those successes across their organizations,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “We’ve been hard at work developing better ways for people to work together on what matters most and look forward to showing our community how to maximize the value realized with Smartsheet this September.”
Comments / 0