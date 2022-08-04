ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globalstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its second quarter.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSAT

