Onekama Days
Aug. 4-8. Today includes the Onekama Lions Breakfast, Parade featuring the Scottville Clown Band on Main St., Scottville Clown Band in Village Park, & more.
Suttons Bay Art Festival
Featuring work by 100 artists, the community library's book sale, food vendors & activities for children. A pancake breakfast will be held in the park on Sun. morning.
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Boyne City PirateFest
Aug. 6-14. Help clean the river banks today at East Jordan Sportsman's Park at 9am. At 1pm meet at the EJ Community Sport Complex for the first nine holes of the 1st PirateFest Disc Golf Tourney.
WNMC's Farmhouse Concert Series
Enjoy Celti-billy music by The Steel City Rovers. A mix of traditional Celtic music & North American styles including bluegrass, folk & roots.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
