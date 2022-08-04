ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Onekama Days

Onekama Days

Aug. 4-8. Today includes the Onekama Lions Breakfast, Parade featuring the Scottville Clown Band on Main St., Scottville Clown Band in Village Park, & more.
ONEKAMA, MI
Suttons Bay Art Festival

Suttons Bay Art Festival

Featuring work by 100 artists, the community library's book sale, food vendors & activities for children. A pancake breakfast will be held in the park on Sun. morning.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
3rd Annual Summer Salon

3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Boyne City PirateFest

Boyne City PirateFest

Aug. 6-14. Help clean the river banks today at East Jordan Sportsman's Park at 9am. At 1pm meet at the EJ Community Sport Complex for the first nine holes of the 1st PirateFest Disc Golf Tourney.
BOYNE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

WNMC's Farmhouse Concert Series

Enjoy Celti-billy music by The Steel City Rovers. A mix of traditional Celtic music & North American styles including bluegrass, folk & roots.
SUTTONS BAY, MI

