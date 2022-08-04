TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (8/4/22): SEASON FINALE – Battle of the Guardians of the Galaxy Rides on Disney Death Match, The Fan-ly Feud,

Read on wdwnt.com
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
Haunted Mansion Earrings, Decanter, and Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More new Haunted Mansion merchandise continues to materialize at Walt Disney World, and today we discovered earrings, a decanter, and the Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure in Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Earrings – $19.99...
Will Disney Announce A Wreck-It Ralph Attraction for Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland at D23 Expo?
We’ve written thoroughly about the rumored announcements for Disneyland’s Tomorrowland that may come out of D23 Expo next month, but what about Walt Disney World? Florida’s Tomorrowland is also undergoing a bit of a transformation — there’s an entire new roller coaster there now. But what will Josh D’Amaro have to say about it during “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products?”
New Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bring a little adventure to your fridge with a new poster-style Pirates of the Caribbean magnet from Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet — $11.99...
New Partners Statue, Mickey & Minnie, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We got a surprise today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as four of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible medallions have been replaced with new designs. New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions – $5 each, $10...
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 8/3/22 (Marvel Mystery Pin Set, Princess Magnets, BoardWalk Construction Continues, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hello from EPCOT! Today, we’re making our way around the park and Disney’s BoardWalk to see what’s going on. It’s a beautiful, sunny summer day! The park entrance is one of our favorite photo...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 8/5/2022 (Pumpkins Arrive on Main Street, U.S.A., Disney Villains Spirit Jersey, New Salt & Straw Limited Edition Flavors, and More)
Happy Friday! We’re starting our weekend off with a stroll through Magic Kingdom, new ice cream flavors, and new merchandise. So, let’s get going!. Are those pumpkins we see? Yes! With the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party just one week away, pumpkins have sprouted up in Town Square and all down Main Street, U.S.A.
Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For the 30th anniversary of “Aladdin,” a whole new world of merchandise has been flying off the shelves at Disneyland Resort. The newest item is Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine ear headband. BaubleBar Princess Jasmine...
More Dates Sold Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
It was only yesterday that the first night of the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party sold out, and now more dates in August are unavailable as the Walt Disney World event inches closer. Naturally, Halloween Night was the first date to sell out. Nearly a month later, August...
New ‘Up’ Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey Lands in Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Attention all Wilderness Explorers: a new Disney Pixar inspired Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey has been spotted at Walt Disney World, joining a new Vault Collection Spirit Jersey that we found earlier in the day. Paradise Falls Spirit...
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' to open in theaters in December 2024
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is getting a holiday release in 2024. Paramount announced a release date, Dec. 20, 2024, for the new live-action and animated film Monday. Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the film series, confirmed the news on Twitter. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! #SonicMovie3 IS COMING...
Feathered Friends in Flight Will Close for Refurbishment this September in Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom attraction, Feathered Friends in Flight, will close between September 11 through September 24 this year. The show will reopen to guests on September 25. Before the Covid closure, the show used to be UP! A Great Bird Adventure Show, featuring characters from Disney Pixar’s “Up.”. For...
New Mighty Thor Loungefly Backpack at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Channel the power of Thor with this Mighty Thor Loungefly backpack, inspired by Jane Foster’s armor in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” We found it in Star Traders at Disneyland Park. Mighty Thor Loungefly Backpack...
Walt Disney World Bus Collides with Car, Will Disney Announce Wreck-It-Ralph Attraction for Magic Kingdom?, Walt Disney’s Plane Prepped for Transport and More: Daily Recap (8/7/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Light-Up Maleficent Headband Arrives in Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Light-up Disney Villains headbands have been glowing around Disneyland Resort, and we just spotted a new design showing off Maleficent’s horns at Pioneer Mercantile in Disneyland Park. Light-Up Maleficent Headband — $30 These Maleficent horns...
Nightmare Before Christmas Water Bottle and Tumbler Arrives at Disneyland Resort
There are only 85 days until Halloween, but Disneyland Resort has you covered with a new Nightmare Before Christmas water bottle and tumbler. We picked these up at Julius Katz & Sons at Disney California Adventure. Nightmare Before Christmas Water Bottle – $27.99. The water bottle most prominently features...
Wyoming Ranch Previously Owned by Walt Disney Family is on the Market for $71 Million
Diamond G Ranch, which is about 17 miles west of Dubois and 23 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, is now available on the real estate market. The ranch’s previous owners were Walt Disney and family, and current owner is Stephen M. Gordon, who purchased from Disney in the 1980s.
New Magic Kingdom Guidemap Features Return of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and Other Changes
A new Magic Kingdom guidemap debuted today, with a “coming soon” spot for Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and a few other changes as well. The new map features the 50th anniversary design for Cinderella Castle lit up as a Beacon of Magic. The new map (left) no longer lists...
Walt Disney World Quietly Lifts Two-Per-Item Limit on Most Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. According to multiple Cast Members, the two-per-item limit instituted last year to curb reselling online has quietly been lifted for most items around Walt Disney World, with a few exceptions. After consulting with several Cast Members and...
