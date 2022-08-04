Northeast Schools raises pay, changes routes amid driver shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Ball State University graduate with a degree in animation has opened her own art supplies store in Terre Haute. Muse Art is located on Wabash Avenue and is now open to the public. The art supply store will be carrying fine art products such as canvases, different kinds of paints, paint brushes, and more. The owner of the store is taking suggestions from customers by Facebook about what products they would like to see in the store.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO