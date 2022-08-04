Northeast Schools raises pay, changes routes amid driver shortage

Read on 985theriver.com
Food service workers at Lost Creek prepare for students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Lost Creek Elementary School Food Service workers are getting ready for the new year. Food service managers and some support staff spent Friday learning about potential upgrades to cooking equipment. Tom Lentes is the Food Service Coordinator for Vigo County Schools. He said this...
VCSC to strengthen its security this school year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation is strengthening its security for this upcoming school year. VCSC revised its standard response protocol to include more common language for faculty, students and parents to better understand. This standard response protocol is what to know during an emergency. Coordinator of Safety & Security Kurt Brinegar said that they’re currently sending this information throughout VCSC.
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for all children.
The League gifts back-to-school clothes to area children
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization wants to help children feel confident as they begin the new school year. The League of Terre Haute partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to get kids ready to go back to school. The children each received two outfits from...
Duke Energy crews removing old transmission towers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews from Duke Energy are working to remove old transmission line towers and wiring in the wetlands of Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area Friday. Residents driving by the area may notice a helicopter flying low as the crews work to remove five of the...
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he...
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident.
Team of Mercy hosts 1st annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Team of Mercy hosted its 1st annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event on Wabash Ave. on Friday. This community event featured a dog show where dozens competed for the top dog prize. This unique event helped raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health.
Clinton FD unveils new million-dollar facility
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly two years after the Clinton Fire Department moved into their new building, officials were finally able to welcome the public to their new facility. Clinton Fire Chief, Chris Strohm, said he was excited to show residents the numerous upgrades. “We have training space, office space,...
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
Local Ball State grad opens art store
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Ball State University graduate with a degree in animation has opened her own art supplies store in Terre Haute. Muse Art is located on Wabash Avenue and is now open to the public. The art supply store will be carrying fine art products such as canvases, different kinds of paints, paint brushes, and more. The owner of the store is taking suggestions from customers by Facebook about what products they would like to see in the store.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used...
Remembering officers lost in the line of duty
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday people gathered outside of the Terre Haute Police Department Headquarters to pay tribute to our nation’s fallen officers. The “Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride to Remember” traveled all the way from Spokane, Washington. The...
Watermelon Fest kicks off in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local festival will be making its way back to Knox County this weekend. The Watermelon Fest starts Friday night at 5 p.m. and will continue through Saturday. The festival is packed with several watermelon-themed activities, such as a watermelon eating contest, unique vendors, the...
3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Dwayne French. Earlier this week, Candace Jones was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. More details on that arrest can be found below. Through this same case, warrants were issued...
