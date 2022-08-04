Victory Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $79.2 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $216 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.9 million.

