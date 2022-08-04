ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victory Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $79.2 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $216 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCTR

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

