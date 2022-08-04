Air Transport Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) _ Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $55.1 million.

The Wilmington, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 59 cents per share.

The air cargo company posted revenue of $509.7 million in the period.

Air Transport Services shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATSG