Woman calls police about sexual assault: Berea Police Blotter

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Maple Heights man dies in hit-skip crash in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a suspect who killed a man in a hit-skip crash during a police chase on Sunday. Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights died after he was struck by a vehicle on Grand Division Avenue that was being pursued by Garfield Heights police.
Driver faces stinky situation trying to avoid skunk in roadway: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A vehicle spun out and struck a mailbox Aug. 2 after the driver tried to avoid hitting a skunk. The driver agreed to settle with the homeowner for the damages caused. Officers responded to a home July 31 for a medical alarm activation and confirmed that it was accidental. On...
Car stolen in home burglary: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Caroline Circle. Officers at 8 a.m. on July 23 responded to a home on the 27000 block of Caroline Circle for a reported burglary. The resident there woke up to find that their overhead garage door was open and their vehicle was missing from inside. He also noted that other items had been stolen from inside the residence.
Parma Heights Police Department’s first K-9, Gunny, ready to roll
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Freshly graduated from Excel K-9 Services in Hiram, Ohio, Parma Heights police officer Bradd Smith and his new four-legged partner, Gunny, will begin patrolling city streets this week. “This is the city’s first police dog,” Police Chief Steve Scharschmidt said. “We had a number of officers...
Car strikes horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County, killing father, injuring son
PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 33-year-old father was killed and his nine-year-old son seriously injured after being struck by a car while riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County. The accident occurred Saturday evening in Parkman Township on the westbound lanes of Route 422. According to an Ohio State...
Lakewood man found dead, wrapped in tarp in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police found a decomposing body wrapped in a tarp Thursday in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Victor Huff, 47, of Lakewood was found by police about 8:25 p.m. at Train and Richner avenues. He was shot multiple times, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Deshaun Mr. Watson is an uber-wealthy young man who made mistakes, paid a price
Mr. Lesmerises’ ranting about Deshaun Watson demonstrates a lynch-mob mentality. He can’t say what Mr. Watson is guilty of, only that “he did it”. Without condoning Mr. Watson’s behavior, civilized people need to think about what the accusations were and what they were not. None of his accusers said that he forced himself on them or threatened them. How can his behavior, no matter how rude, amount to “assault” in any criminal sense? If society adopted such a concept, then every man or woman on a date who suggested sexual activity would be a criminal. Every Tinder user would be assaulting someone.
Women sick of people claiming to be respectful, but then caring more about their quarterback
Regarding quotes from Kevin Magley in an article on August 3, (“A mixed bag: Many Browns fans cheer Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, while others fume, calling it too light”), you are right, Kevin, people are sick of it. Women are sick of acknowledging that sexual harassment and...
U-Haul truck strikes pedestrians at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two women and three men were injured on Sunday after an accident at the Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police said. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. as the festival was coming to an end at the Roberto Clemente...
Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention: Melissa Marini Švigelj and Meryl Johnson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On May 28, 1930, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Harry L. Eastman corresponded with a public welfare superintendent who asked him to hypothesize about the future of juvenile courts. Cleveland was viewed as a national leader in progressive juvenile justice practices at the time. Judge Eastman, who...
Brunswick City Council authorizes placing 2023 fire truck order this year
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- Brunswick City Council authorized the $224,495 purchase of a new 2024 International fire engine chassis from Horton Emergency Vehicles at its Aug. 8 meeting. The purchase will replace a squad that Fire Chief Greg Glauner said has begun to cost the department more than it is comfortable paying in repairs.
Work continues on Rocky River, Bay Village road and sewer/water projects
BAY VILLAGE and ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Rocky River and Bay Village have taken advantage of the summertime weather to work on large construction projects. Here are updates for both cities:. Bay Village Wolf Road project. Cuyahoga County is resurfacing Wolf Road from Clague Road to just east of Cahoon...
