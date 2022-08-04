Woman wanted for stealing computer equipment, groceries from Costco in South Florida

Costco theft: Police are looking for a woman they say stole more than $3,000 worth of computer equipment and groceries from a Costco store. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida are looking for a woman they say stole computer equipment and groceries from a Costco store in Royal Palm Beach.

According to a news release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the big-box retail store on June 25 and left without paying for more than $3,000 in merchandise at about 3 p.m. EDT.

The sheriff’s office posted images of the woman, who was wearing a black facemask and was pushing a shopping cart through the store, filling it with computer equipment and groceries, WPEC-TV reported.

Does this woman look familiar?” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Royal Palm Beach is located halfway between West Palm Beach and Lake Okeechobee.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who can identify the woman to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

