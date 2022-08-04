ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Military Spouses advocate awarded ‘Spirit of the Springs’

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — At the Military Spouse Coffee event on Thursday, Mayor John Suthers presented the ‘Spirit of the Springs’ award to a military advocate and spouse for her work in our community.

The award was presented to Heba Abdelaal, who has served as the Legislative Committee Chairman for the Military Spouse Coalition for over four years. She was recognized for her advocacy for military families, and her dedication toward increasing employment opportunities for military spouses in Colorado Springs.

Abdelaal recently relocated and virtually attended the event.

“With her extensive congressional background, coupled with a deep sense of personal and professional responsibility to advocate for changes in laws, policies, regulations, and programs, Heba enabled thousands of military spouses to find employment across the state,” said Mayor Suthers. “Her efforts have increased the quality of life for many military families in our region and ensured that Colorado Springs remains a model city for military spouse employment.”

Abdelaal serves as the policy advisor to the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) and co-authored “ The Military Spouse Employment Dilemma ,” featured in Air Force Magazine and the Military Times. She has engaged with military spouses around the world to promote family health and welfare.

Abdelaal also championed significant legislative change ensuring military spouses with a professional license in good standing can easily apply for and obtain a temporary license to work in Colorado.

The Office of the Mayor welcomes the opportunity to recognize exceptional individuals and organizations within the City of Colorado Springs with a Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award. These awards are presented to recipients by the Mayor or an official designee to honor them for outstanding achievements.

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/SpiritoftheSprings for more information.

