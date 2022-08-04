Selma job fair helps military recruiters find candidates

Read on www.wsfa.com
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
WSFA 12 News, state school superintendent hold live discussion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As school starts back, we know parents have a lot of questions. So WSFA 12 News teamed up with the state’s school superintendent to host a live discussion Monday night. WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts spoke live with State Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey...
Student achievement, safety top priority for Lowndes Co. Schools
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students and staff at Lowndes County Public Schools started the new school year Monday, August 8 eager to achieve new goals. “Number one is that children are reading on grade level course we want all children to be proficient in reading and math,” Superintendent Jason Burroughs said.
Mental health resources available for children this back-to-school season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pandemic, virtual learning and now inflation are all issues that can impact the family unit – including little ones. “Families have all set of new challenges that they have to deal with,” said Donna Leslie, executive director of Carastar Health. “School itself is stressful, kids going to school and having to deal with the challenges - it’s a whole new world for kids.”
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
Exclusive video shows US Marshals wrestle with wanted suspect in Thomasville
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Exclusive and intense body camera video out of Thomasville showed two US Marshals struggling with a wanted man who’s doing everything he can to get away. Somehow, detectives restrained from using deadly force and kept the suspect from getting away without hurting themselves. It happened...
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job
After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman. Coleman said 66-year-old Leonard Turner, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, was...
Coaches preview: Huntingdon football coach Mike Turk
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach. For the next five nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature...
Scattered thunderstorms continuing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same on the way for the second week of August... scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening hours. Overall coverage will vary from day to day, but most days will be near 50% through Friday - so no guaranteed wet weather this week, but solid chances of getting wet at least a time or two over the course of the week.
Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say the suspect and victim in a burglary and kidnapping investigation have been located. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Saquan Edwards, 30, was captured around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Lagoon Park. Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit found the vehicle Edwards was driving and took him into custody.
Rain, storms & downpours all week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same on the way for the rest of the workweek. Scattered to even numerous showers, downpours and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening hours. Overall coverage will vary from day to day, but most days will be near...
Prattville man arrested after chase ends with injuries in Millbrook
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after a Friday afternoon police chase ended with three people injured in separate crashes, according to Prattville police. Collin Dean, 21, of Prattville, has been charged in connection to the chase and subsequent wrecks, according to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.
