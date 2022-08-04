ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WcyM_0h5LkOEl00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9.

Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va.

With this need to hire people, McDonald’s is hosting a Drive-Up Hiring Day, on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Job seekers can visit restaurants to get an on-the-spot interview.

To learn more, visit McDonalds.com/careers .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkml.com

This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else

Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
INTERNET
WNCT

Pitt County program coordinator receives Special Olympics NC honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Special Olympics Pitt County local program coordinator Brent Harpe was named the 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Coordinator of the Year, according to Keith L. Fishburne, SONC President/CEO. Harpe received the award at SONC’s eastern Leadership Conference in Clayton, North Carolina, on July 18. Every county has a local program […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman leads multiple agencies in VA, NC in police pursuit

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after leading authorities in Chesapeake and Currituck County on a pursuit, while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. The incident occurred Monday with the police pursuit beginning in Chesapeake. Deputies then took over pursuing the driver, later identified as Cierra Scott, for approximately 3 […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Roanoke, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Raleigh, NC
Greenville, NC
Restaurants
Roanoke, VA
Food & Drinks
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Greenville, NC
Local
Virginia Sports
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Greenville, VA
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NC
Sports
Wilmington, NC
Restaurants
Roanoke, VA
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NC
Food & Drinks
Greenville, NC
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
kiss951.com

Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina

It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Greensboro Winston Salem#Raleigh Durham#Nexstar Media Inc
Channelocity

The Cost of Living in Virginia

(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
WNCT

CarolinaEast Medical Center, ECU Health receive honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two hospitals in Eastern North Carolina have been recognized in U.S. News’ Best Hospitals rankings and ratings. ECU Health was chosen No. 3 in North Carolina and earned high-performing marks in three specialties along with 14 procedures and conditions. Carolina East Medical Center was ranked No. 12 in the state and […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands

A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. Greenville kicks off Little League Softball World …. Private, non-profit organization expands mental health …. Opening ceremony takes place for Little League Softball …. Maysville holding its National Night Out on Monday. How to protect your vehicle in extreme heat.
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy