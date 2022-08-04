William “Bill” Anton Hellenbrand, age 80, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Maplewood Sauk Prairie. He was born Aug. 9, 1941 to the late Harold and Dorothy (Endres) Hellenbrand. He was a graduate of Middleton High School; class of 1959. Bill was united in marriage to Monica Schroeder on Oct. 20, 1973. Bill was a co-owner in Dane Concrete in the early 1970’s and later worked for Tom/Sil Builders and eventually Sil Maly Builders and particularly enjoyed doing the finish carpentry until he retired in 2003. He was a former member of St. Norbert’s Church, Roxbury and a member at St. Joseph’s, Baraboo. Bill enjoyed his gardens at home, his chickens, and pets, especially his pug dogs. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren; making big meals for his family and cooking and baking.

BARABOO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO