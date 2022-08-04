Winning numbers drawn in ‘NORTH5’ game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:
01-03-18-21-25
(one, three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:
01-03-18-21-25
(one, three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0