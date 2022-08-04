Walt Disney World Releases Six ‘How-To’ Videos Explaining Disney Genie, Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane

Read on wdwnt.com
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more "every day is Halloween" merchandise has arrived. We found a new "every day is Halloween" 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Earrings, Decanter, and Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure Debut at Walt Disney World
More new Haunted Mansion merchandise continues to materialize at Walt Disney World, and today we discovered earrings, a decanter, and the Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure in Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Earrings – $19.99...
WDW News Today
New Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet Available at Walt Disney World
Bring a little adventure to your fridge with a new poster-style Pirates of the Caribbean magnet from Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet — $11.99...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Bus Involved in Car Accident
A Walt Disney World bus was involved in an accident with a smaller car last night while traveling southbound on Seven Seas Drive. The incident occurred before 10:30 p.m., when a WDWNT reporter happened to be passing through the area. They did not witness the incident occur, but it appeared that the bus had smashed into a car. Emergency services were on the scene.
WDW News Today
Will Disney Announce A Wreck-It Ralph Attraction for Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland at D23 Expo?
We’ve written thoroughly about the rumored announcements for Disneyland’s Tomorrowland that may come out of D23 Expo next month, but what about Walt Disney World? Florida’s Tomorrowland is also undergoing a bit of a transformation — there’s an entire new roller coaster there now. But what will Josh D’Amaro have to say about it during “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products?”
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
WDW News Today
Wyoming Ranch Previously Owned by Walt Disney Family is on the Market for $71 Million
Diamond G Ranch, which is about 17 miles west of Dubois and 23 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, is now available on the real estate market. The ranch’s previous owners were Walt Disney and family, and current owner is Stephen M. Gordon, who purchased from Disney in the 1980s.
WDW News Today
New Partners Statue, Mickey & Minnie, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions at Magic Kingdom
We got a surprise today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as four of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible medallions have been replaced with new designs. New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions – $5 each, $10...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 8/3/22 (Marvel Mystery Pin Set, Princess Magnets, BoardWalk Construction Continues, & More)
Hello from EPCOT! Today, we're making our way around the park and Disney's BoardWalk to see what's going on. It's a beautiful, sunny summer day! The park entrance is one of our favorite photo...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 8/5/2022 (Pumpkins Arrive on Main Street, U.S.A., Disney Villains Spirit Jersey, New Salt & Straw Limited Edition Flavors, and More)
Happy Friday! We’re starting our weekend off with a stroll through Magic Kingdom, new ice cream flavors, and new merchandise. So, let’s get going!. Are those pumpkins we see? Yes! With the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party just one week away, pumpkins have sprouted up in Town Square and all down Main Street, U.S.A.
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' to open in theaters in December 2024
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is getting a holiday release in 2024. Paramount announced a release date, Dec. 20, 2024, for the new live-action and animated film Monday. Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the film series, confirmed the news on Twitter. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! #SonicMovie3 IS COMING...
WDW News Today
Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort
For the 30th anniversary of "Aladdin," a whole new world of merchandise has been flying off the shelves at Disneyland Resort. The newest item is Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine ear headband. BaubleBar Princess Jasmine...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Breaking Down Everything Happening for Halloween at the Parks and the Latest News!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, August 7th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics that are top of mind for the Disney community. Spooky Season is beginning and...
WDW News Today
New ‘Up’ Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey Lands in Walt Disney World
Attention all Wilderness Explorers: a new Disney Pixar inspired Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey has been spotted at Walt Disney World, joining a new Vault Collection Spirit Jersey that we found earlier in the day. Paradise Falls Spirit...
WDW News Today
More Dates Sold Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
It was only yesterday that the first night of the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party sold out, and now more dates in August are unavailable as the Walt Disney World event inches closer. Naturally, Halloween Night was the first date to sell out. Nearly a month later, August...
WDW News Today
Light-Up Maleficent Headband Arrives in Disneyland Resort
Light-up Disney Villains headbands have been glowing around Disneyland Resort, and we just spotted a new design showing off Maleficent's horns at Pioneer Mercantile in Disneyland Park. Light-Up Maleficent Headband — $30 These Maleficent horns...
WDW News Today
Feathered Friends in Flight Will Close for Refurbishment this September in Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom attraction, Feathered Friends in Flight, will close between September 11 through September 24 this year. The show will reopen to guests on September 25. Before the Covid closure, the show used to be UP! A Great Bird Adventure Show, featuring characters from Disney Pixar's "Up." For...
WDW News Today
New Mighty Thor Loungefly Backpack at Disneyland Resort
Channel the power of Thor with this Mighty Thor Loungefly backpack, inspired by Jane Foster's armor in "Thor: Love and Thunder." We found it in Star Traders at Disneyland Park. Mighty Thor Loungefly Backpack...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Bus Collides with Car, Will Disney Announce Wreck-It-Ralph Attraction for Magic Kingdom?, Walt Disney’s Plane Prepped for Transport and More: Daily Recap (8/7/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 7, 2022.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort
The Enchanted Tiki Room series of Mickey Mouse: the Main Attraction has been spotted in Disneyland Resort! There will be a total of 12 attractions in this series, and the Enchanted Tiki Room is series 5 of 12.
