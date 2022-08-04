Rod Walker: Tyrann Mathieu grateful for teammates' support while away from Saints camp

Read on www.nola.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Ja’Marr Chase must think he’s better than Cooper Kupp with bold Justin Jefferson claim
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase exploded last year during his rookie campaign. He finished the season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Those numbers earned him All-Pro Second Team honors. Chase was joined by former fellow LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the All-Pro Second Team. The Minnesota Vikings wideout was in his second year in the NFL. He posted 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns after 1,400 his rookie year.
Veteran LB Kiko Alonso retires days after signing with Saints
After just signing with the Saints the other day, Kiko Alonso is calling it a career. The veteran linebacker is retiring, according to Brooke Kirchhofer of WWLTV. Alonso hadn’t seen the field since the 2019 season, but he decided to reunite with the Saints on Thursday. Two days later, he’s hanging up his cleats. According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Alonso’s reverse decision had nothing to do with his health. Rather, the veteran simply changed his mind, with Terrell noting that it’d be tough for the linebacker to return after such a lengthy absence if he wasn’t 100 percent committed.
Former Eagles linebacker Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL
One of the critical assets used by the Eagles to move up in the 2016 NFL draft has walked away from the game, as Kiko Alonso has retired. Brooke Kirchhofer of WWL-TV in New Orleans is reporting that the linebacker retired just one day after joining the Saints on a one-year deal.
Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played...
Identifying the Hall of Fame player on each NFL roster in 2022
This may be impossible, but we’ll be optimistic because it’s nice to have hope. The NFL world recently witnessed the
LSU football: Brian Kelly issues challenge to the family’s star wide receiver
Brian Kelly challenges LSU football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to be the best in the game. Not to say there is trouble brewing within Brian Kelly’s LSU football family, but he is just getting started when it comes to firing up Kayshon Boutte ahead of their first season working together.
Saints WR Making Noise in Training Camp
Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.
Watch: Local High School Football Team Has Priceless Reaction To Meeting Michael Thomas
Saint’s training camp kicked off last week and there has been plenty of content coming out that has fans excited for this upcoming season. The most buzz and excitement has been around the return QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas. Winston missed over half the season with an ACL tear and Thomas missed the entire season with an ankle injury. Fans are excited that both players are working on their game and their connection. Winston even praised his top target on his return.
LB Kiko Alonso Will Sign and Return to Saints, Per Report
The New Orleans Saints may bring back a familiar face to its linebacking corps.
