ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man accused of threatening to kill Black shoppers on Twitter charged

By Patrick Ryan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPqxn_0h5LjrMH00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man who allegedly threatened on Twitter to kill Black people at Buffalo-area grocery stores has been arrested, charged and conditionally released.

Rolik Walker, 24, of Buffalo, was charged with making an interstate threat. Walker created a Twitter account under the name “@ConklinHero,” two days after the May 14 racially motivated attack at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

The accused gunman in the May 14 attack is originally from Conklin, N.Y.

Rolik is accused of using this account to post that he and his “associates” planned on targeting Buffalo-area grocery stores and were “only looking to kill blacks,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Washington man charged after allegedly threatening to kill Black shoppers at Elmwood Ave. Tops

Walker tried to hide the origin of the Twitter account by using an app that masks IP addresses, the complaint said.

Walker went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer for an initial appearance and was released on conditions.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyspnews.com

Driver arrested for Aggravated DWI in Niagara Falls

On August 6, 2022, Troopers stopped Burnett on I-190 just North of the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing, Burnett exhibited indicators consistent with intoxication. Burnett was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. Burnett recorded a .20% BAC. Burnett...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested on gun charges from domestic incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made stemming from a domestic incident in July. On July 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun. At the scene, they learned of the domestic incident that resulted in shots fired, […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for DWI

On August 6, 2022 at approximately 10:03PM, Troopers observed traffic infractions and their investigation led to interview with James P. Carlin. Carlin exhibited several signs of impairment and failed SFSTs. Carlin was transported to SP Lockport where he recorded a BAC of .12%. Carlin was released and given an appearance...
LOCKPORT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger E. Mosley
wnynewsnow.com

PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

Double shooting kills one in Buffalo

Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street. Read more here:
WIBX 950

A Minor Has Been Charged With Driving While Intoxicated In Cattaraugus County

A juvenile has been charged with driving while intoxicated in Western New York. Deputies with the Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident on Route 20. The incident took place around 3:20 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The deputies determined that the driver was a minor, under the age of 18-years-old. Deputies say the driver was allegedly under the influence. Deputies arrested the minor, who was then taken to the Sheriff's Office for processing. The juvenile was issued a ticket to appear at court in the Town of Great Valley Court at a later date and was released to a parent.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The Tops Markets#Tops Walker#Ip#Wivb Com Polar#French#Hershey Tournament#Nexstar Media Inc
wnynewsnow.com

New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Two shot, one dead on W. Utica St. Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a Thursday night shooting on West Utica Street. The shots rang out just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street, according to Buffalo Police. Two men were shot, the 41-year-old died at the scene, and...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy