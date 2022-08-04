Handgun and rifle at Appleton pool turn out to be BB guns

Read on fox11online.com
Trials for children's murders, jail escape attempt to be held separately
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The murder trial for a man who allegedly killed his two children at their Kaukauna home will be held separately from the trial on charges he tried to escape from the jail. And it appears increasingly likely the murder trial will be postponed from its scheduled start Sept. 6.
Bus driver sentenced for drinking beer on school field trip
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A school bus driver was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail for drinking on a school field trip. James Nelson pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a passenger under age of 16, and bail jumping for buying alcohol in violation of his bond.
Man sentenced for stabbing man 175 times
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Andres Garcia-Saenz was sentenced Monday to life in prison for stabbing Douglas Campbell 175 times. He will first be eligible to ask for parole on April 2, 2060 – 40 years after his arrest. Garcia-Saenz, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a...
Trial begins in hate crime motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The trial for a man who allegedly intentionally crashed into and killed a motorcyclist has started. Daniel Navarro was charged with first-degree murder with a hate crime enhancer. The hate crime enhancer was added due to Navarro's comments that he picked the victim based on...
Sentencing delayed for driver involved in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sentencing was delayed Monday for Abdi Ahmed, who was convicted for a triple-fatal traffic crash on Lombardi Avenue. The defense requested an alternate pre-sentence report, which will provide additional information to the court. Judge John Zakowski said that while he empathizes with the families of the...
Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
Three displaced after dumpster fire spreads to two homes
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Three people are now displaced after a dumpster fire spread to two homes in Fond du Lac. Fire crews were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Ellis Street for a dumpster fire. They were later notified that flames were spreading...
C.A. Lawton Co. confirms death of 24-year-old worker following foundry accident
DE PERE (WLUK) -- C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has not been...
Brown County Sheriff's Office hosts Food Truck Rally & Open House
BELLEVUE (WLUK) – Food, live demonstrations and more will be featured at an Open House Monday in Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Food Truck Rally & Open House event. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Lt. Trevor Bilgo, with the Brown County Sheriff’s...
Special prosecutor appointed to look into Waupaca County handling of cases
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued Monday -- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy -- then "changed" or "corrected," depending on the point of view -- and what the implications are of those actions.
Celebrate Ashwaubenon turning 150 this week
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – The village of Ashwaubenon is ready to celebrate its 150th birthday!. Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial events kick-off Monday. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Mary Kardoskee, Village President, about ways people are able to celebrate this week. For a list of events click here.
Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
Packers Foundation donates record amount, $1.35 million
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation is awarding $1.35 million in grants around the state, including $850,000 to Brown County alone. This is the largest donation the program has given out at one time. Five organizations in Brown County will be receiving funding. Curative Connections, Inc. received...
Polls open for Tuesday's primary election
OSHKOSH (WLUK) — Many people will head to the polls for the state’s Primary Election. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent Tuesday morning at a polling location in Oshkosh. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You must be in line by 8 p.m. to cast your vote.
Storms affect many for final day of Mile of Music
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Heavy rain and strong winds affected communities across the area. In Appleton, the last day of mile of music had to make some changes. Stages that were affected by the rain were taken down. “The bad news is unfortunately we had to cut about eight or nine...
