Suspected serial pellet gun shooter may have targeted women, investigators say

KSBW.com
Hollister teenager who lost hand from homemade explosives now prime suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A 16-year-old who lost a hand in an apartment explosion Friday evening in Hollister is now the prime suspect in the explosion that involved homemade explosives according to police. The suspect had originally been described as a victim in the case. “When officers arrived they cleared...
KSBW.com
Salinas restaurant files police report for missing employee
SALINAS, Calif. — A missing person report has been filed in Salinas for an employee of a locally owned restaurant. On Thursday, Tico's Tacos posted a photo to their Instagram account of their employee Cecilio "Ceci" Colin. In the post, they write Colin missed two work shifts, which is out of character for him. They add that Colin has worked with the restaurant for 18 years.
KSBW.com
Pedestrian killed in Salinas crash near the airport
SALINAS, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in an afternoon crash Sunday in Salinas. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - Aug. 8) According to police, a 31-year-old man was crossing East Alisal Street, near Skyway Boulevard, when he was struck by a truck. Paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but they were unable to resuscitate the man.
KSBW.com
Explosion in Hollister seriously injures teenager Friday evening
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A teenager was seriously injured after a homemade explosive unexpectedly exploded Friday evening in Hollister, police said. The explosion was reported at 5:39 p.m. at the Rustic Gardens apartments on Sierra Court. A neighbor told KSBW 8 that the teen lost a hand in the blast....
KSBW.com
Woman killed, 2 others injured in crash on Highway 68 near Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A woman was killed after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 68 Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. west of Laureles Grade. According to CHP, the driver of a Ford minivan was traveling westbound when she intentionally...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz City Schools to unveil new safety lockdown system when school begins this week
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Central Coast school administrators have been working to improve school safety as students return to school. Now, one district can lock down a single classroom or an entire school remotely. "It's just a simple tap and then it opens and then it locks automatically" said,...
KSBW.com
Local nonprofit hosts farmworker tours to allow the public a glimpse inside their lives
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Center for Farmworker Families hosted a Farmworker tour Sunday to give people an inside look at the lives of farmworkers. Their goal: To give farmworkers a voice and share their stories with the general public. The State of California has a $50 billion agriculture business....
KSBW.com
What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
