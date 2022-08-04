Suspected serial pellet gun shooter may have targeted women, investigators say

SALINAS, Calif. — A missing person report has been filed in Salinas for an employee of a locally owned restaurant. On Thursday, Tico's Tacos posted a photo to their Instagram account of their employee Cecilio "Ceci" Colin. In the post, they write Colin missed two work shifts, which is out of character for him. They add that Colin has worked with the restaurant for 18 years.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO