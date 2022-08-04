ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Suspected serial pellet gun shooter may have targeted women, investigators say

By Stephanie Magallon (NBC Bay Area)
KSBW.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

Salinas restaurant files police report for missing employee

SALINAS, Calif. — A missing person report has been filed in Salinas for an employee of a locally owned restaurant. On Thursday, Tico's Tacos posted a photo to their Instagram account of their employee Cecilio "Ceci" Colin. In the post, they write Colin missed two work shifts, which is out of character for him. They add that Colin has worked with the restaurant for 18 years.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Pedestrian killed in Salinas crash near the airport

SALINAS, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in an afternoon crash Sunday in Salinas. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - Aug. 8) According to police, a 31-year-old man was crossing East Alisal Street, near Skyway Boulevard, when he was struck by a truck. Paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but they were unable to resuscitate the man.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Explosion in Hollister seriously injures teenager Friday evening

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A teenager was seriously injured after a homemade explosive unexpectedly exploded Friday evening in Hollister, police said. The explosion was reported at 5:39 p.m. at the Rustic Gardens apartments on Sierra Court. A neighbor told KSBW 8 that the teen lost a hand in the blast....
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Campbell, CA
Campbell, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KSBW.com

Woman killed, 2 others injured in crash on Highway 68 near Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A woman was killed after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 68 Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. west of Laureles Grade. According to CHP, the driver of a Ford minivan was traveling westbound when she intentionally...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy