Kansas City, Missouri adds extra step for people seeking earnings tax refunds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Becoming sunny with a light northeast breeze Tuesday. High 85. Sunny and warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90. Feeling more humid Friday with a mostly sunny sky. High 91. Hotter and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values around 100. Highs remaining in the lower 90s next Monday and Tuesday with more clouds than sun and a less than 20% chance of rain.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO