ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri adds extra step for people seeking earnings tax refunds

By Kris Ketz
KMBC.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Crossing guard shortage hits some Shawnee Mission schools

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Classes begin in three days at Shawnee Mission schools, but there are not enough school crossing guards. In Johnson County, about 35 elementary schools in Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee currently won't have crossing guards. "Yes, it's a little unusual to be in the week of...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

KCK police investigate several vehicle thefts at GM Fairfax Plant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating vehicle thefts at the GM Fairfax Plant. Investigators said 25 vehicles were stolen late last week. Thirteen of them were recovered in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Liberty, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
KMBC.com

Sunny and breezy Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Becoming sunny with a light northeast breeze Tuesday. High 85. Sunny and warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90. Feeling more humid Friday with a mostly sunny sky. High 91. Hotter and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values around 100. Highs remaining in the lower 90s next Monday and Tuesday with more clouds than sun and a less than 20% chance of rain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
KMBC.com

Shooting kills 1, injures another at KCK park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed and one person was wounded in a shooting Monday evening at City Park in Kansas City, Kansas, the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities were called about 7:30 p.m. to North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue on a reported shooting and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Man charged in death of ex-girlfriend outside Raytown nursing home

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend outside a nursing home in Raytown. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says Andre M. Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 5 death of his former girlfriend, Latoya Brown. Court...
RAYTOWN, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunny, highs in the mid-80s Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will fall back into the mid-60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will be in the low 90s Thursday through Saturday with sunshine. Temperatures may reach the mid 90s Sunday. We may start...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KMBC.com

Chance of showers through Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Slight chance of a few showers this morning and afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy and muggy. High 86. More sunshine for Tuesday. High 87. Warmer days Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Warmer still Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower and middle 90s with scattered clouds and sunshine.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Inmate killed at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. — An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died at the facility on Sunday. Authorities believe the cause of death is a homicide but are waiting for an independent autopsy. The inmate has been identified as 56-year-old Fred Patterson III. Patterson was admitted to the facility back...
LANSING, KS
KMBC.com

Prosecutors charge KC man in fatal shooting of neighbor near 35th, Garfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 42-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting Sunday of a neighbor near 35th Street and Garfield Avenue. According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Samuel Avery was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Warner Alexander Trotter, 41.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two juveniles killed in Raytown shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown Police say two juveniles were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon. One person is in custody. Police say they were called to a shooting just after noon on Sunday at E. 87th Street and James A. Reed Road. Officers found two male juveniles who had been shot.
RAYTOWN, MO
KMBC.com

Raytown father speaks about kids' safety after violent weekend

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown Police say two teens were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon. One person is in custody. The shooting has many parents wanting to talk more to their kids about staying safe. "It’s about respect. A little respect goes a long way," said Reece, a Raytown...
RAYTOWN, MO
KMBC.com

Man stabbed near 49th, Agnes dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Saturday afternoon near 49th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and died. Authorities said officers were called about 4 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3000...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy