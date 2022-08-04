ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Black ?
4d ago

legalize weed stop being scary make so much 🤑🤑 plus helping cancer patients I'ma cancer survivor 💯

KFIL Radio

Minnesota Households Could Soon Face A New $393 Monthly Payment

As if price increases due to inflation weren't bad enough, thousands of households in Minnesota could soon be facing a new, nearly $400 payment each month. Many of us here in Minnesota these days routinely have more month left at the end of the money, as our checkbooks have seen increasing prices on everything from gasoline to garbage collection and just about everything else in between, or so it seems.
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Appoints Abdiwahab Mohamed Temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Abdiwahab Mohamed has been appointed temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. Mohamed is currently DEED's Regional Trade Manager for Africa, Middle East & India in the Minnesota Trade Office. He will begin his new role September 1.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Mankato to host 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

(ABC 6 News) - The 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener will be held in Mankato. Governor Walz, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Explore Minnesota Fishing Opener Coordiantor Nicole Lalum made the announcement at Bray Park on the shore of Madison Lake in Blue Earth County on Monday morning.
B102.7

Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate

You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
BECKER, MN
KAAL-TV

City of Rochester using goats to deal with invasive plant species in parks

(ABC 6 News) - The city of Rochester is getting creative in dealing with invasive plant species. The city brought in about 200 goats to help them get rid of invasive plants in Bear Creek Park. This area has had a lot of trees removed because of emerald ash borer. Before planting new trees, the city mowed the buckthorn down. Now, it's starting to grow back.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KROC News

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including many Republicans who support the death penalty, urged the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The group of 61 state legislators sent a letter last...
OKLAHOMA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?

Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems characterized by an ongoing medium-high plateau. The “dog days of COVID” as we characterized it in early July, are still upon us. Perhaps this plateau has become our new normal. The relatively steady...
MINNESOTA STATE

