Read on www.whvoradio.com
Related
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Kidnapping Ex
A Hopkinsville man was charged with kidnapping an ex-girlfriend in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 19-year-old Mikel Smith who was found in a home on Normandale Drive with a girl that had an emergency protective order to keep him away from her and her family. The girl reportedly told her mother Smith was going to hurt her if she didn’t go with him. Police say Smith brought the girl across several state lines.
WBKO
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Taylor at 8:35 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022, charging him with first degree burglary of a home on Deerlick Road in Lewisburg on August 1, 2022. Taylor is also charged with 4th degree assault and criminal mischief. He’s...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
WBKO
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a K9 alerted deputies to the drugs. On Friday around 1 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy’s K9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was northbound when the driver attempted to turn onto Elmo Road and hit two signs and a guy-wire for a utility pole. A passenger in the car was taken by...
14news.com
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
wnky.com
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
wkdzradio.com
Two Guns Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
Two guns were reported stolen on Harton Place in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a .45 caliber handgun along with a .22 caliber handgun were taken out of a vehicle sometime between July 29th and Thursday. The guns have a combined value of $1,000. No arrest has been made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 men wanted for attempted homicide
Clarksville Police are still looking for Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, wanted for attempted homicide.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man In Critical Condition After Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital one with severe injuries Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by Calvin Merritt was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck driven by David Saltsman.
lite987whop.com
Man arrested after shots fired incident
A shots fired investigation Sunday night on North McPherson Avenue led to the arrest of a local man. An arrest citation for 34-year old David Colgin of Hopkinsville says officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 100 block of North McPherson about 9:15 p.m. and investigation determined Colgin had allegedly fired one shot from a handgun into the air during an altercation with another individual.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Madisonville Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Madisonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bike. We're told this all happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along North Main Street. Authorities say when they arrived, a man was laying in the road. After investigating, police say the man was traveling northbound on...
whopam.com
Man served with felony assault warrant
An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Thursday against a Hopkinsville man who was shot last month on East Third Street. It alleges that on July 26, 53-year old Ronald Young of Hopkinsville caused serious injury to 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz by striking him several times on the head, causing injuries that will require surgery and could potentially cause him to lose vision in one eye.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
whopam.com
One arrested following assault, barricaded subject incident on Greenville Road
A Hopkinsville man is in custody following a disturbance on Greenville Road where he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill law enforcement. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Woodland Heights Apartment Complex around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies met with the female victim, who told them the suspect was still inside the apartment.
wvih.com
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
wkdzradio.com
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)
A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old drowns in inflatable pool
A grandfather is facing charges after his 2-year-old grandson drowned in an inflatable swimming pool on Sunday night.
Comments / 0