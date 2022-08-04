A Hopkinsville man was charged with kidnapping an ex-girlfriend in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 19-year-old Mikel Smith who was found in a home on Normandale Drive with a girl that had an emergency protective order to keep him away from her and her family. The girl reportedly told her mother Smith was going to hurt her if she didn’t go with him. Police say Smith brought the girl across several state lines.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO