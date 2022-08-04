ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

How will 'Climate Action Plan 2.0' change San Diego's bike policies?

The new Climate Action Plan approved by the San Diego City Council last week doubles down on shifting transportation habits away from cars, the city's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. But exactly how the city will achieve the new goals remains unclear. Among the future actions laid out in...
KPBS

Canyon Crest Academy students campaign for international human rights

From their North County campus, a group of San Diego high school students is fighting for human rights around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic shortage of products not only exposed failures in the international supply chain but also alleged human rights abuses of foreign workers. The abuses are alleged against American companies doing business in third-world countries along with partners they work with.
KPBS

Boil water order issued for Tierrasanta neighborhood after pipeline breaks

The city of San Diego Monday issued a boil water order for around 600 residents of the Tierrasanta neighborhood due to low water pressure issues. All affected customers will receive more detailed information at their homes. The affected area is largely around those streets adjacent to Mission Trails Regional Park.
