KPBS
How will 'Climate Action Plan 2.0' change San Diego's bike policies?
The new Climate Action Plan approved by the San Diego City Council last week doubles down on shifting transportation habits away from cars, the city's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. But exactly how the city will achieve the new goals remains unclear. Among the future actions laid out in...
KPBS
Canyon Crest Academy students campaign for international human rights
From their North County campus, a group of San Diego high school students is fighting for human rights around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic shortage of products not only exposed failures in the international supply chain but also alleged human rights abuses of foreign workers. The abuses are alleged against American companies doing business in third-world countries along with partners they work with.
KPBS
SDPD lags behind other local departments in granting visas to immigrant crime victims
For nearly 15 years, an undocumented immigrant who is a victim of a crime in the U.S. has had the opportunity to receive a special residency and work visa, called a U nonimmigrant status visa or U-Visa, as long as they cooperate with the police department investigating the crime. But...
KPBS
Boil water order issued for Tierrasanta neighborhood after pipeline breaks
The city of San Diego Monday issued a boil water order for around 600 residents of the Tierrasanta neighborhood due to low water pressure issues. All affected customers will receive more detailed information at their homes. The affected area is largely around those streets adjacent to Mission Trails Regional Park.
KPBS
Cal Fire San Diego adds Sky Crane to aerial fleet for 2022 fire season
It’s August and with the little rain, hot temperatures and gusty winds, the grasses and brush all around us are dry. Cal Fire San Diego County Captain Thomas Shoots said fuel moistures are now at the critical levels in most areas of the county. "This time of year is...
KPBS
Courageous CSUN basketball recruit Nick Herrmann dies from cancer
Nick Herrmann, who battled back from a cancerous tumor in his left leg to help Torrey Pines High School win a basketball championship and committed to play for Cal State Northridge, has died at age 20 after a second cancer fight. "This morning at 7:40 a.m., we lost a very...
