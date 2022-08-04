Area residents can meet firefighters and emergency personnel at open houses this Summer

Read on www.clarkcountytoday.com
Clark County Fair: Here’s the Aug. 9 schedule
Rodeo and Mutton Bustin’ return to the fair on Tuesday. The concert series has concluded. Now it’s time to take the stage away and bring in the dirt. The rest of the days at the 2022 Clark County Fair will bring rodeo and motorsports to the grandstands. On...
Vancouver Police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER – A 34-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a reported shooting Sunday evening. On Sunday (Aug. 7) at about 9:07 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to NE 62nd Avenue and NE Fourth Plain Blvd. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
