Georgia’s Senate candidates give their views on inflation, climate change and health care

MILTON, Ga. — Georgia’s candidates for U.S. Senate are talking about some of the hottest issues: inflation, climate change, and health care.

Their comments come as President Joe Biden vows to tackle all three in a new bill.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with both Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker about the Inflation Reduction Act, which is poised to get a vote soon.

Supporters of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act say it tackles a wide variety of topics, from closing tax loopholes to addressing climate change to health care.

“You know he loves to put Band-Aids on something. You know that,” Walker said in regard to the bill.

Walker’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, was in Washington talking up that bill.

It includes his measure that would cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month.

After it appeared it would fail, lawmakers included it in the Biden administration’s bill.

Warnock says it’s crucial to get that passed, as 12% of Georgians struggle with diabetes.

Capping insulin costs, he says, would help.

“Georgians are struggling, and they tell me they need Congress to take action to make their insulin cheaper, to make their health care cheaper. This is our chance to do just that and do the work that the people hired us to do,” Warnock said.

Back in Milton, Walker said he’s not against lowering insulin cost, but he does oppose the overarching bill, which he believes will hurt the economy. Walker said he challenges Warnock to return to Georgia.

“If he comes back to Georgia,... he can do more than just the insulin. Right now, insulin is great, but why don’t he get back to Georgia and listen to people like this right here that he’s hurting?” Walker asked.

So where are we as far as a Warnock-Walker debate?

Warnock has committed to three debates, including one in Savannah.

Walker doesn’t want to do any of those, but he has committed to a different debate--also in Savannah.

