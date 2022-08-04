Cape Fear Gardening: why monarch butterfly populations are decreasing and how you can help out

Read on foxwilmington.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership. On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox
On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington non-profit works to bring smiles to unsheltered women
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An area non-profit working to bring a smile to unsheltered women in the community. The Wilmington Central Rotary collected purses and stuffed them with personal care products. The organization had more than 250 purses, stuffed full and ready for distribution Thursday. Agencies geared toward helping...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Asking Community to Help a BHS Couple whose Child is Battling a Rare Formation of Cancer
There is an old cliché about life throwing you curve balls. For anyone who has had any responsibility beyond getting good grades or cleaning your room, you know how well you can handle said curve ball is by knowing who is throwing it. Former Bridgeport residents and Bridgeport High...
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Our History: Old Brown Marsh Presbyterian Church
INSCRIPTION: Organized prior to 1756 by Scottish settlers. Present building constructed 1818. Third building on site. First t
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation neighborhood.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
foxwilmington.com
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘We’re not going away’: Wilmington widow continues fight for change two years after anesthesia death
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week marks a grim anniversary for one family in Wilmington. Two years ago, Dr. Henry Patel went to Dr. Mark Austin’s oral surgery office in Leland for dental implants and never came home. On July 30, 2020, Dr. Patel was put under anesthesia...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
whqr.org
CFR: The latest on NHCS, investigating slumlords, and community health workers
On this episode, Rachel Keith goes in-depth on teacher salaries — and the teaching of Wilmington's 1898 coup and massacre in history classes. Then, Kelly Kenoyer breaks down her reporting on a property owner city officials call a "slumlord." And, Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, co-founder and director of Sokoto House, explains the mission of the Community Health Workers.
foxwilmington.com
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
nrcolumbus.com
Three COVID-19 deaths in July, says Columbus health director [free read]
Three people in Columbus County died last month from COVID-19 — the first deaths since March, Columbus County Health Director Kim Smith told the Board of Commissioners at its Monday meeting. When asked by Commissioner Brent Watts why “all of a sudden” COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
National Weather Service reports swarms of jellyfish in Pender, New Hanover Co.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several area beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local beaches. Lifeguards...
Comments / 0