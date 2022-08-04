ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Forest Service announces fire restrictions to protect the Columbia River Gorge

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9bPK_0h5Lgrp000

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — As wildfires rage in areas across Oregon and Washington, U.S. Forest Service officials with the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area have issued restrictions in order to prevent new fires from starting up.

The Forest Service has placed a number of restrictions including a ban on campfires, smoking and the use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices.

Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, 10 homes lost

These restrictions are in place on all National Forest System land, roads and trails within the Columbia Gorge and will stay in effect through Nov. 1, 2022.

Failure to follow these guidelines results in a hefty fine or possible imprisonment.

For a full list of restrictions and consequences, visit the Forest Service website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
ijpr.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
BROOKINGS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
KXL

How Did The Oregon Fire Map Come Out So Wrong?

You’ll hear lots of stories today about “Oregon’s plan to address the threat of wildfires”….only it’s not much of a plan…maps that tell folks they’re either in or not in a wildfire area with high or extreme risk, which means higher insurance costs or canceled insurance policies. It would be like me offering to take you on a ride in my truck…but you’re worried about if you’ll be safe so you ask…and I tell you…buy lots of extra insurance! For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Bob Zybach, who is the President of NW Maps Co and author of, “The Great Fires: Indian burning and catastrophic forest fire patterns of the Oregon Coast Range, 1491-1951.” Take a listen below to hear the entire interview.
SFGate

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River Gorge#U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#National Forest System#Nexstar Media Inc
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
pdxmonthly.com

These Waterfall Hikes Don’t Require a Timed Permit

While you need a permit to reach much of Oregon's waterfall corridor in the Columbia River Gorge, some trails don't take so much planning. A good waterfall hike isn’t hard to come by if you live in Portland, what with the Columbia River Gorge practically at our doorstep. But with the new timed-use permits now required for driving to sites along the Gorge’s ever-so-scenic waterfall corridor and Multnomah Falls during summer, you’ll have to do some planning depending on where you want to go.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns

SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon’s meth problem: More money than leadership

Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Read the first story, about the way meth has changed to be more toxic to users.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town near Oregon border

The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy