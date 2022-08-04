Forest Service announces fire restrictions to protect the Columbia River Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — As wildfires rage in areas across Oregon and Washington, U.S. Forest Service officials with the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area have issued restrictions in order to prevent new fires from starting up.

The Forest Service has placed a number of restrictions including a ban on campfires, smoking and the use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices.

These restrictions are in place on all National Forest System land, roads and trails within the Columbia Gorge and will stay in effect through Nov. 1, 2022.

Failure to follow these guidelines results in a hefty fine or possible imprisonment.

For a full list of restrictions and consequences, visit the Forest Service website .

