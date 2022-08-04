High-Achieving High-Schoolers Seek New Academic Challenges During Inaugural Georgia Scholars Institute

Read on www.westga.edu
wrganews.com
Rome City Schools Implements Additional Safety and Security Measures
The RCS Board of Education met on Aug. 5, 2022 to review safety and security procedures at all Rome City Schools campuses. Interim Superintendent Dr. Dawn Williams briefed the Board of Education on security issues at Rome High School as well as security protocols throughout the system. After discussion and deliberation with Board members as well as school and district administrators, Dr. Williams announced that additional protocols would be implemented at Rome High School beginning on Monday.
Teachers at local elementary school surprised with free classroom supplies
ATLANTA — Kindergarten teacher Taylor Godwin says a recent shopping trip for school supplies wasn’t a whole lot of fun. “Ouch! I know I need certain things,” Taylor said. Necessary school supplies like markers, notepads, tissues, you name it, cost way more this year. But Taylor and...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb’s school-aged children and adolescents for the 14-day period ending August 4
COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged children, adolescents, and undergraduate college-aged adults showed either decrease or small change over the past two weeks. The statewide numbers were very similar. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week...
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
fox5atlanta.com
Rome City Schools observes 'flexible learning day' Friday after guns found on campus
ROME, Ga. - Rome City Schools will observe a "flexible learning day" and will hold a board meeting on Friday. This after two students were found with guns at Rome High School within the first week of classes, the district said Thursday. Officials with the Rome City Schools said in...
fox5atlanta.com
Rome School Board holds emergency meeting after guns found at high school
Two separate gun discoveries made days apart have parents of Rome City Schools concerned the district is not doing enough to prevent potential violence. An emergency school board meeting was held Friday afternoon to address safety concerns. Both guns were confiscated from two separate students at Rome High School within the first week of classes.
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
henrycountytimes.com
COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk available in McDonough
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including one located at the Henry County Public Safety Annex building located at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, offers access to COVID-19...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
BET
37th Annual Stellar Awards: Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music Closes Out the Night with an Unforgettable Performance
No gospel award show is complete without the musical styling from award-winning musician Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music. During the 37th annual Stellar Gospel Awards, hosted by artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard, the frequent collaborators were joined onstage by fellow Gospel artists Le’Andria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, and Zacardi Cortez for the final performance of the night for an energy-packed presentation of “The Prayer of Jabez” and “Bless Me” which was also accompanied by a surprise appearance from the Prairie View Drumline from Prairie View A&M University.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Race Massacre anniversary events planned
Historic markers, a one-act play, community discussions and tours are being planned for the September anniversary of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, in which at least 25 African Americans were hunted down and lynched by a mob of white men and boys over a four-day spree. A grassroots coalition is working to restore the killings and their legacy to public memory, and activists are seeking participation from the public in staging events around the date, the Associated Press reports.
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
fox5atlanta.com
Cartersville church collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
CARTERSVILLE, Ga - People across the country are stepping up to help the thousands of Kentucky families who have lost so much in the devastating floods. Here in Georgia, local churches are already collecting donations to help. This week, Pastor Mike Abernathy with Creekside Fellowship Church in Cartersville got a...
At 109 years old, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County’s oldest resident
On August 7, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, DeKalb County’s oldest resident, will turn 109 years old. Ms. Mackins was born on August 7, 1913 in a world that didn’t yet know sliced bread, television, computers, or penicillin. Ms. Mackins will be honored by her Pastor, Rev. Vandy...
fox5atlanta.com
Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash
ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Atlanta Daily World
Food Network Star Kardea Brown Hosts VIRGIL’S West Midtown Grand Opening Celebration
Atlanta’s premiere West Midtown residents have a new reason to celebrate! Celebrated power couple, Gee and Juan Smalls’ brand-new venture, VIRGIL’S West Midtown Gullah Kitchen & Bar, is now open to the public. This marks the second restaurant that the couple has opened around the metro Atlanta area. The grand opening celebration was hosted by Food Network star, Kardea Brown and included a preview of selections from the daily menu.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
BET
Georgia Mom Accuses Day Care Center Of Abusing Her Toddler
A Georgia mom seeks justice for her toddler in a case of alleged abuse at the hands of daycare workers. Krystin Collier told PEOPLE that she first enrolled her child at Clarkston First Baptist Academy Daycare last December when he was two years old. It was “a place I trusted to take care of my son,” she explained.
