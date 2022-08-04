Read on www.12newsnow.com
Related
12newsnow.com
Volunteers help socialize Virginia rescued beagles with baths, movies
FAIRFAX, Va. — Sixteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Cumberland, Virginia, laboratory got a unique opportunity to relax with some volunteers from rescue group Homeward Trails. Over the weekend, the group hosted what they called a Suds and Netflix night for the newly arrived pups. After getting...
12newsnow.com
What CNN's new 'Deep in the Pockets of Texas' special tells us about how big-money donors shape Texas politics
DALLAS — There’s always been money in Texas politics. The only questions surrounding this truth have been how much and from whom?. CNN has been tracking some of those dollars -- and how they're spent -- in a new documentary titled "Deep in the Pockets of Texas" in which the Dallas-based reporter Ed Lavandera profiles two wealthy Texans who've been spending on GOP candidates to impact Texas politics.
Comments / 0