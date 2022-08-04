Council approves city charter changes on ballot, voters to decide in November

Read on www.wtol.com
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy Stengel
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes while in office finally have a trial date. The trial for former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Larry Sykes is scheduled to begin January 10, 2023, according to court documents. The case will go before Judge Jeffrey J. Hemlick.
Toledo delays enforcing lead ordinance to Dec. 1
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has to wait even longer to enforce its controversial lead ordinance after a property owner sued, causing them to hold off until Dec. 1. It happened during a meeting Thursday morning between the city and those filing the suit. The ordinance requires...
Compassion Health Toledo hears from community on clinic replacing old Mott Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A meeting was held at the current Mott Branch Library on Monday to discuss the zoning plans for the old Mott Library at 1105 Dorr St in central Toledo. That building is currently under a residential zoning plan and the Compassion Health Clinic plans to shift it to a commercial zone.
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
Shoreland Elementary held ribbon-cutting Tuesday at first school built by Washington Local in over 50 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — Next week, 700 students will soon walk the halls of the new Shoreland Elementary School, part of the $51 million dollar deal approved by voters back in 2019. The school celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony just a day before Tuesday's ribbon-cutting for Silver Creek Elementary, also a part of the deal for the Washington Local School District.
Waterville plan commission sets date to discuss amphitheater project
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The Waterville Planning Commission will hold a meeting Aug. 15 to discuss a proposed amphitheater project. The meeting will be held at Waterville Primary School, located at 457 Sycamore Ln., at 7:30 p.m. The proposal was on the agenda for this past Monday's meeting, but was postponed when it was determined the number of attendees exceeded fire code limits.
Only 7% of Lucas County voters showed up to polls in August primary
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — If you didn't know there was an election Tuesday, you're not alone. Only 6.9% of voters showed up to the polls for the August primary. "I think a lot of voters were not just aware or they voted in May and didn't realize there was a part two, as I call it, to the May election," director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, Lavera Scott, said.
Toledo developers hope to double the number of people living downtown in 6 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — A big part of breathing new life into downtown Toledo is attracting more people to live downtown. Paul Toth, the president of ConnecToledo, and his team work with both the Downtown Toledo Improvement District and the Development Corporation that hope to greatly expand downtown living. "So...
Toledo Police Chief George Kral to retire in January
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department will soon be looking for its next police chief. Chief George Kral announced his retirement Monday on his Twitter account. He will remain in his role until Jan. 9, 2023. Kral began his career with Toledo police in 1990. He worked in...
Heartbeat of Toledo to fund Springfield Township Fire's safe haven baby box
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Non-profit Heartbeat of Toledo announced it's helping fund Springfield Township Fire Department's safe haven box, a place for young mothers to safely and discreetly drop off their babies. STFD firefighter and paramedic Shelbie Flegal said Heartbeat of Toledo wants to support every possible option for young...
New Tiffin mayor, three new council members begin time in office
TIFFIN, Ohio — Four people are starting new elected positions in Tiffin even though none of them ran for office. This city's chaotic summer reached its peak last month when then-Councilman Zack Perkins was appointed mayor, but resigned the next day. WTOL 11 learned various allegations, including sexual misconduct, were made against Perkins by a concerned citizen.
USPS aims to hire more toledoans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators. The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post...
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
Seneca County to add two inclusive playgrounds this summer
TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin and Seneca County are next in line for getting an all-inclusive playground. But they could be looking at more than one by the end of the summer. It's out with the old and in with the new at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. Work began...
BP sells remaining 50% stake in Toledo refinery to Cenovus for $300M
TOLEDO, Ohio — BP is selling its remaining 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery to a Canadian company. Calgary-based Cenovus announced Monday it will pay $300 million for BP's remaining stake in the refinery. Cenovus already owns the other 50%. Per terms of the deal, Cenovus will also...
Blissfield Superintendent asks voters to approve $42 million bond issue to improve schools
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield Community Schools officials are asking for the public's help to improve the district by voting for a $42 million bond issue on Tuesday. The bond would be paid for through a $4.8 million property tax sold in two series; one in December 2022 and one in December 2024.
Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union celebrates its 17th annual Toledo African American Festival
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union will host its 17th annual African American Festival at Promenade Park on Saturday. CEO of Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union Suzette Cowell said the festival began as a simple vision,. “A vision. That’s how it started. We started on the...
whbc.com
Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
