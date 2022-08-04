Governor to issue special session call on Friday; tax cuts, school safety only items allowed

Read on talkbusiness.net
Related
talkbusiness.net
Bill Gossage to leave governor’s office, named new VP for governmental affairs at Electric Coops
Former State Rep. Bill Gossage, who served on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s staff since 2016, was named Monday (Aug. 8) as vice president of governmental affairs for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He replaces Kirkley Thomas, who retired on Aug. 1 after more than 24 years of service with the cooperatives.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas continues to rank low in child wellbeing
Arkansas ranks 43rd in child well-being, with low birth weight babies and teen obesity rates being worse than the national average, according to a report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing the health of children and families. The 50-state 2022 Kids Count Data Book presents national and state data...
talkbusiness.net
State of the State Mid-2022: High temps, little rain creating a ‘bad cycle’ for Arkansas farmers
Editor’s note: Comments from ag specialists and other research for this story were gathered prior to July 23. Arkansas farmers faced a gauntlet of problems as the 2022 planting season began. Input costs including diesel and fertilizer prices were at record highs, but commodity prices, especially for corn and soybeans, were higher and provided some glimmers of hope.
Comments / 0