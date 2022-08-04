Zot Artz Opens Doorway to Inclusive Creativity in Jamestown

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, August 10, SueAnn Berntson of Buffalo, ND will be sharing her music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm. Tim and SueAnn live in Buffalo, ND where Tim runs a farm and Frontier Ag. SueAnn homeschools two kids at home. They also have one in college, and two that are married. SueAnn is classically trained and gives voice lessons to a students. Tim wrote and directs the “He’s Alive” Easter musical that is put on by Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO