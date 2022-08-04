Zot Artz Opens Doorway to Inclusive Creativity in Jamestown

Read on www.newsdakota.com
Related
newsdakota.com
Riverfest Winners & Highlights
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Riverfest was held Saturday, August 6th along the Sheyenne River in Valley City and at Fort Ransom State Park. Co-event coordinator Macy Schlaht said a lot of nice prizes where given away during the Riverfest raffle. Below is a list of the prize winners.
newsdakota.com
Community Action Region VI in Need of Educators
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ahead of the upcoming school year, Community Action Region VI is doing all they can to hire educators for their different age programs in Jamestown and Valley City. Head Start Program Director Tammy Hoggarth says they’re in critical need for multiple positions. Hoggarth says...
newsdakota.com
SueAnn Berntson To Perform At City Park Bandshell
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, August 10, SueAnn Berntson of Buffalo, ND will be sharing her music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm. Tim and SueAnn live in Buffalo, ND where Tim runs a farm and Frontier Ag. SueAnn homeschools two kids at home. They also have one in college, and two that are married. SueAnn is classically trained and gives voice lessons to a students. Tim wrote and directs the “He’s Alive” Easter musical that is put on by Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND.
newsdakota.com
Farmer Union Insurance Donates To VCSU Capital Campaign
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Farmers Union Insurance, Valley City, recently made a contribution to VCSU’s Capital Campaign Forward Together. According to Larry Robinson, VCSU Capital Campaign Director, “We are very appreciative of the support we have received from Farmers Union Insurance, not only for their support of our Capital Campaign, but their ongoing support of Valley City State University.” VCSU is fortunate to have friends like Farmers Union Insurance. They are clearly “Making a Difference’ in Valley City and at Valley City State University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Updated Back to School Information for JPS
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JPS) – The following is the latest information from the Jamestown Public School District for families to get prepared for the 2022-23 school year. REGISTRATION: All new students to the school district may register by calling at the District Office at 252-1950 for an appointment. Hours for registration are 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
newsdakota.com
Bonita “Bonnie” Byberg
Bonnie Byberg, age 77, of New Rockford, ND, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Lutheran Home of The Good Shepherd, New Rockford. Bonnie’s Visitation will be Wednesday, 2:00PM-6:30PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 6:30PM all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00PMat First Lutheran Church, New Rockford.
Comments / 0