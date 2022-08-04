Shazam Star Zachary Levi Got Sent to the ER After Gory Nintendo Wii Injury

Read on comicbook.com
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Rejoice After Release Date Announcement
Fans are rejoicing after the news that Paramount Pictures has selected a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic fans are rushing to social media to share their delight over the third film in the live-action/CGI hybrid trilogy inching closer and closer to fruition. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will officially arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024, taking the date previously held by the Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical. The first two Sonic movies were big hits for Paramount, grossing $319.7 million and $400 million worldwide, respectively. The franchise is even gearing up for a spinoff featuring Knuckles the Echidna.
Marvel Fans Ecstatic Over The Hood's MCU Arrival
Parker Robbins is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday, photos from the Atlanta-based set of Ironheart surfaced online, confirming Anthony Ramos would be portraying Robbins, the criminal kingpin-turned-sorcerer named The Hood. Even by MCU standards, The Hood is a rather obscure character from deep within the Marvel stable and yet, fans find themselves ecstatic over the character's live-action debut.
Red Dead Redemption Actor Addresses Remake Rumors
Red Dead Redemption actor Rob Wiethoff, the man responsible for bringing John Marston to life, has addressed the rumors of a remake of the 2010 game. Next to Grand Theft Auto, the Red Dead series is one of the most successful franchises Rockstar has under its belt. The beloved western franchise takes the open-world gameplay Rockstar is known for and meshes it with an incredibly deep, emotional, character-driven story. The franchise has been praised for its writing and storytelling as well as its incredible technical advancements with its 2018 sequel. With the major gameplay and graphical leaps in Red Dead Redemption 2, many have been asking for a remake of the first game with those same features. For a time, Rockstar was reportedly briefly considering/planning a remake of Red Dead Redemption, something fans were eager for.
Uncharted Jumps to #1 Movie on Netflix
Uncharted is getting a major resurgence with its new Netflix debut. Earlier this year, Sony finally released Uncharted starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Although the film received mixed reviews, it performed quite well commercially and was helped out by the fact it was coming hot off the heels of Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film was a long time coming, even pre-dating Holland's mainstream acting career. Development on the movie began in the early 2010s, shortly after the release of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves on PlayStation 3 with Mark Wahlberg set to play Nathan Drake himself. Multiple directors and writers were attached to the film at various points, eventually resulting in Wahlberg aging out of the role and becoming Sully instead. Nevertheless, it's finally here and it seems like audiences are digging it.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
Kevin Smith's Movie Theater Is Apparently Getting Bomb Threats Already
The Atlantic Moviehouse, a New Jersey movie theater Kevin Smith recently agreed to purchase a share in, reportedly received a threatening phone call yesterday. The call suggested that if Smith were to move ahead with the purchase, the theater would receive bomb threats. The news came via Ernie O'Donnell, an actor in the first Clerks who is serving as Smith's caretaker for the theater, and there is no clear indication who placed the calls yet. Smith himself took the news to social media to ask whether he should take the threats seriously, or assume it was a misplaced joke about "how my movies have bombed in theaters."
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Rejected Scream 6 Return
It looks like Sidney Prescott's time in the Scream franchise has officially come to an end. Despite having the lead role in every entry in the franchise—other than a scaled-back appearance in Scream 5—Neve Campbell has doubled down on her refusal to appear in Scream 6, the franchise's latest entry now in principal photography.
New PS4 RPG Shutting Down Only Two Months After Release
A new RPG that was released only two months ago on PlayStation 4 is already shutting down. On a long enough timeline, most games that release on PlayStation consoles and contain an online component end up shuttering at some point. However, most of these shutdowns tends to happen a very, very long time after launch. In the case of this PS4 title, though, the developers have merely decided to pull the plug after running into a litany of issues.
Today's Wordle #419 Isn't Too Rough
Today's Wordle features a word that shouldn't give players too many struggles. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
Warner Bros. Makes Major Change to Movies Premiering on HBO Max
Fans waiting to catch new Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max may find themselves waiting. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted the previous 45-day theatrical window put in place by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and now, new Warner Bros. films are no longer guaranteed to hit the streamer on that schedule. Per the report, streaming release timing will now be determined on a case-by-case basis for films in what is seen as the latest reversal of Kilar's embrace of streaming by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Event Announced
Activision has finally announced when it will be revealing more details on Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We've known for quite some time now that the follow-up battle royale shooter, which Activision is only referring to as "Warzone 2.0," would be releasing at a time later in 2022. And while the end of the year is rapidly approaching, we still haven't seen anything about what will be next for Warzone. Fortunately, Activision has now confirmed that more information will be coming around the corner in a new event next month.
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
HBO Max Rolls Out New Mobile App and Desktop Updates
HBO Max has been a hot topic of conversation over the last week, as Warner Bros. Discovery has been making several changes to the streaming service in order to make it fit with the new regime's plans. Planned projects, like Batgirl, have been cancelled during production, and quite a few underperforming titles have been removed from HBO Max entirely. Subscribers have become weary of HBO Max changes as of late, but Monday did bring some good news for the streamer.
More Americans Are Turning To Video Games
Rebecca Sowell, communications specialist with Centurylink joins Cheddar News to talk about the rise in gaming.
New Fatal Fury Game Announced at Evo 2022
In what is likely the most surprising announcement to come from Evo 2022, video game publisher SNK announced that it's in the process of working on a new game in the Fatal Fury series. First started back in 1991, Fatal Fury is a legendary fighting game series that received multiple entries across SNK's Neo Geo platform. And while the mainline series hasn't been heard from in over 20 years, SNK has decided that it's now time to finally return with a new installment.
