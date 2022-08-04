Read on www.sfgate.com
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways
RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. ...Thunderstorms with a Heavy Rain Risk Today... * Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening, most. numerous near and east of Highway 395. There is a 25 to 50. percent chance of any one point seeing a storm in...
Gavin Newsom is the surprise star of CPAC
Gavin Newsom was apparently on the brains of CPAC attendees.
Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.
Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee...
Arrest after body found inside van at California gas station
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Southern California gas station, authorities said. Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van...
