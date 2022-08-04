GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today introduced the ability for customers to access 24/7 crypto trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company. Clients who elect to manage the funding of their crypto account themselves can pre-fund their crypto accounts at Paxos during regular US banking hours and then trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), plus additional coins around the clock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005087/en/ New Crypto Web Application Available from Paxos Trust Company (Photo: Business Wire)

