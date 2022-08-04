Read on www.sfgate.com
Distribution Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.
PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter. The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.
Gossamer Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts...
Protara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment...
NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $35.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.
Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $921 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Anavex Life Sciences shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The...
Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $123.4 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ Jeff Blank, COO, Evolve Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Interactive Brokers Expands Cryptocurrency Trading
GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today introduced the ability for customers to access 24/7 crypto trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company. Clients who elect to manage the funding of their crypto account themselves can pre-fund their crypto accounts at Paxos during regular US banking hours and then trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), plus additional coins around the clock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005087/en/ New Crypto Web Application Available from Paxos Trust Company (Photo: Business Wire)
Lightning eMotors Announces Launch of Lightning Insights Real-Time EV Telematics and Charger Management Software
LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles and charging solutions for fleets, announced today the launch of Lightning Insights™, a significant extension of its state-of-the-art telematics system built for monitoring and managing Lightning fleet assets in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005084/en/ Lightning Insights™ allows Lightning’s fleet customers to access key operational data on their vehicles in real-time and manage everything from charging schedules to route planning in one convenient portal (Photo: Lightning eMotors)
