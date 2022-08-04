Read on www.sfgate.com
TransDigm: Q3 Earnings Insights
TransDigm Gr TDG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TransDigm Gr beat estimated earnings by 10.48%, reporting an EPS of $4.85 versus an estimate of $4.39. Revenue was up $180.00 million from the same...
AdaptHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights
AdaptHealth AHCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AdaptHealth posted an EPS of $0.09. Revenue was up $110.60 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings
Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
ReWalk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) _ ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its second quarter. The Yokneam Ilit, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of...
Protara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment...
Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avanos Medical AVNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avanos Medical beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same...
PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter. The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.
Distribution Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.
Black Diamond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed...
Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $123.4 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
L.B. Foster: Q2 Earnings Insights
L.B. Foster FSTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L.B. Foster reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was down $37.94 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings
Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.74%....
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
Recap: Motorcar Parts of America Q1 Earnings
Motorcar Parts of America MPAA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Motorcar Parts of America beat estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $14.95...
Recap: 908 Devices Q2 Earnings
908 Devices MASS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 908 Devices beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $2.83 million from the same...
Benzinga
Viatris (VTRS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Viatris VTRS came out with quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.64%. A quarter ago,...
