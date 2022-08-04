ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter. The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.
SFGate

Gossamer Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts...
SFGate

NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $35.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.
SFGate

Distribution Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.
SFGate

Heron Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
SFGate

American Vanguard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million. The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The agricultural products company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period. American Vanguard shares have increased 47% since...
SFGate

Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $921 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
SFGate

Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $123.4 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
SFGate

Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Anavex Life Sciences shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The...
SFGate

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
