Axsome: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.06. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter. The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.
Protara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment...
Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $921 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $123.4 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Anavex Life Sciences shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The...
Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
Black Diamond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed...
