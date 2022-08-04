ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axsome: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.06. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
Distribution Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.
Protara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment...
Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $921 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) _ Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $175,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and...
Core Molding Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $98.7 million in the period. _____. This story...
Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Anavex Life Sciences shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The...
Interactive Brokers Expands Cryptocurrency Trading

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today introduced the ability for customers to access 24/7 crypto trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company. Clients who elect to manage the funding of their crypto account themselves can pre-fund their crypto accounts at Paxos during regular US banking hours and then trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), plus additional coins around the clock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005087/en/ New Crypto Web Application Available from Paxos Trust Company (Photo: Business Wire)
Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ Jeff Blank, COO, Evolve Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Lightning eMotors Announces Launch of Lightning Insights Real-Time EV Telematics and Charger Management Software

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles and charging solutions for fleets, announced today the launch of Lightning Insights™, a significant extension of its state-of-the-art telematics system built for monitoring and managing Lightning fleet assets in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005084/en/ Lightning Insights™ allows Lightning’s fleet customers to access key operational data on their vehicles in real-time and manage everything from charging schedules to route planning in one convenient portal (Photo: Lightning eMotors)
