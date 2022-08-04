Read on www.sfgate.com
PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter. The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.
Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $921 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Bausch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $145 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share. The results did...
American Vanguard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million. The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The agricultural products company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period. American Vanguard shares have increased 47% since...
Protara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment...
Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Anavex Life Sciences shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The...
Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $123.4 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ Jeff Blank, COO, Evolve Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
The world’s largest CLT producer, Sterling Structural, attains PRG 320 Certification for its TerraLam® CLT
PHOENIX, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, today announced its cross-laminated timber (CLT) product line, sold under the TerraLam® trade name, has been certified to the PRG 320 – 2019 (PRG 320) performance standard by the International Code Council – Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005507/en/ PRG 320 certification is referenced in the International Building Code (IBC) and is required in North America for CLT panels used in structural applications. Sterling, the world’s largest CLT producer, is now poised to supply TerraLam to the burgeoning mass timber construction market.
Lightning eMotors Announces Launch of Lightning Insights Real-Time EV Telematics and Charger Management Software
LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles and charging solutions for fleets, announced today the launch of Lightning Insights™, a significant extension of its state-of-the-art telematics system built for monitoring and managing Lightning fleet assets in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005084/en/ Lightning Insights™ allows Lightning’s fleet customers to access key operational data on their vehicles in real-time and manage everything from charging schedules to route planning in one convenient portal (Photo: Lightning eMotors)
