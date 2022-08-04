PHOENIX, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, today announced its cross-laminated timber (CLT) product line, sold under the TerraLam® trade name, has been certified to the PRG 320 – 2019 (PRG 320) performance standard by the International Code Council – Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005507/en/ PRG 320 certification is referenced in the International Building Code (IBC) and is required in North America for CLT panels used in structural applications. Sterling, the world’s largest CLT producer, is now poised to supply TerraLam to the burgeoning mass timber construction market.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 25 MINUTES AGO