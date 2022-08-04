Read on www.sfgate.com
SFGate
Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Anavex Life Sciences shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The...
SFGate
Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $921 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
SFGate
Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) _ Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.
SFGate
Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) _ Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $175,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and...
SFGate
American Vanguard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million. The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The agricultural products company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period. American Vanguard shares have increased 47% since...
SFGate
PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter. The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.
SFGate
Distribution Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.
SFGate
Protara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment...
